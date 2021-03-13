iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.28. 16,342,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,602,086. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.