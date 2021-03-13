iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.47. 1,058,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,275,582. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

