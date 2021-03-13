iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. 82,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,434. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38.

