iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $165.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.