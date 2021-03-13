iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $63.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

