iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after purchasing an additional 485,874 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.59 and its 200-day moving average is $362.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $397.14.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

