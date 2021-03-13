iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2,940.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 142,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,658. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

