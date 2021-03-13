iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

