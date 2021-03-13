Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

