J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $24,267,000.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $119.93 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

