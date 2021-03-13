Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 3,445 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

INSP traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.05. 148,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,174. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.21.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

