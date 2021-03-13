Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,495,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,141,000. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.99% of Veeva Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.77. The stock had a trading volume of 861,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,876 shares of company stock worth $5,869,674. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

