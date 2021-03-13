Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,191,814 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,191,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,522,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fiverr International by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.88. The stock had a trading volume of 762,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.57. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

