Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $380.41 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564,317 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $380,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 4,707,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

