Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,364 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $304,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $232,063,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $385.12. 329,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,124. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.08 and a 200-day moving average of $306.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

