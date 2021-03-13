Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,211 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $187,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,481,000 after buying an additional 193,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,692,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after purchasing an additional 88,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $286,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,980 shares of company stock worth $20,448,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,407. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

