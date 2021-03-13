Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 152,686 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,686 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.94% of Paycom Software worth $513,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.54 on Friday, reaching $384.30. 252,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.59 and its 200-day moving average is $378.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

