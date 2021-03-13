Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 281,896 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,896 shares during the period. The New York Times comprises about 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 5.04% of The New York Times worth $436,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in The New York Times by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 121,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,801,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 322,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 184,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 916,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,845. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.