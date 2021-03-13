Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 61,486 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61,486 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $526,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

