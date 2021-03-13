Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $25,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

