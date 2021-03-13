James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,079.77

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.77 ($14.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,232.66 ($16.10). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.55), with a volume of 51,799 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,079.85. The firm has a market cap of £589.32 million and a P/E ratio of 23.88.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

