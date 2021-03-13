James P. Oneill Sells 10,734 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $71,488.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,601.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HMHC stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 503,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth $186,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

