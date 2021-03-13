Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Short Interest Update

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JAMN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 47,048,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,529,945. Jammin Java has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Jammin Java alerts:

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.