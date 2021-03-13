Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in February

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Jardine Strategic stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22. Jardine Strategic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

