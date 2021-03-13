JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.86 Billion

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post $28.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.96 billion and the lowest is $27.75 billion. JD.com reported sales of $20.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $137.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.15 billion to $140.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $165.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.99 billion to $168.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $5.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,763,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,122. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,951,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,118,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

