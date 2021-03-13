JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251,222 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $454,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.35.

JD stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,263. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

