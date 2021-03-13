JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Decreased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 4.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of JD.com worth $369,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 67.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JD.com by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,588 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

