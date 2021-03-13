JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JDSPY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

