Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.80 ($60.94).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €53.08 ($62.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.30. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.