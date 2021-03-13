Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WIFI. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $629.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

