Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates £122 Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,324 ($95.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,594.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,238.53. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

