Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on loanDepot, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:LDI opened at $20.59 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

