Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 2,837 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IES stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $55.30.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.