Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Shares Down 2.6%

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €26.42 ($31.08) and last traded at €26.44 ($31.11). Approximately 88,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.14 ($31.93).

JEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.14 ($34.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.76.

Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

