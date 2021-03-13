Jerome M. Guillen Sells 600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerome M. Guillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $693.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $769.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.44. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $665.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 450.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

