JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.44 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

