John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 38,632 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 38,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $257,289.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,053.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $904.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $6,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 811,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

