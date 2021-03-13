John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Given New GBX 415 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MNZS stock opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.80. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

