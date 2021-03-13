Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s 7th Largest Position

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,493,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

