Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Lazard Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,077,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,138 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,586,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,181 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

