Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 322,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,712,000 after buying an additional 77,360 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

