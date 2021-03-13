Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 316,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 124,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $419.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

