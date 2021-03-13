Jonathan G. Ornstein Sells 20,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MESA opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

