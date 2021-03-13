Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson Sells 3,000 Shares

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE JLL opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $186.18.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after buying an additional 122,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.