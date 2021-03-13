JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.81 ($42.13).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

