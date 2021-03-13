JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to £119.44

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.08% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,324 ($95.69) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,594.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,238.53. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

