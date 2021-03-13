JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on THLLY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Thales has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

