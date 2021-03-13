JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

