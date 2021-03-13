Jupiter Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $4.98 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.63 or 0.00461516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00062725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00084262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.10 or 0.00517161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

