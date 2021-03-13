Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Up 13.9%

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s share price rose 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 227,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 307,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

KLDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company has a market cap of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

